NATO training course held in Baku

Training course on counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) was conducted at the War College of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces by the Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group, the Netherlands, as part of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2022 of the country’s Defense Ministry with NATO.

During the course, listeners were presented briefings on various areas related to joint activities during NATO’s measures on C-IED, the ministry told News.Az.

An exchange of views on the topic and practical group work took place.

The training course will last until February 11.

News.Az