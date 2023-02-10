NATO training course in Baku wraps up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The training course on the topic “Operations assessment at all levels of warfare” ended. The course was held in Baku by the Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group, the Netherlands, as part of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2023 of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry with NATO.

First, a briefing on the results of the course was provided, the ministry told News.Az.

The speakers noted the importance of such courses in the field of expanding military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, congratulated the graduates who successfully completed the course and wished them success in their future service.

In the end, certificates were presented to those who completed the course, and a photo was taken.

