NATO training course was held in Baku

The Military Public Affairs training course was conducted at the War College of the Armed Forces by the Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group, the Netherlands, as part of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2022 of the Ministry of Defense with NATO, Ministry of Defence tolf News.az.

The course provided briefs on NATO's joint activities with the media and the public.

An exchange of views was held on the topic and practical group work was carried out.

In the end, the trainees received certificates.

News.Az