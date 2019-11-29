Yandex metrika counter

NATO training courses held in Baku

In accordance with the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) for 2019 between the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and NATO, a mobile training team of NATO’s Jo

During the courses, NATO representatives presented briefings on the planning, drafting, and evaluation of operations, data analysis methods and other topics. Group exercises were also conducted.

In the end, the participants of the courses were awarded certificates.

