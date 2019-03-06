NATO Training Group holds seminar in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is hosting a seminar on the subject of "Air Operations with the participation of the Helicopters" aimed at the preparation of a pair of Mi-17 helicopters of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan, declared into the OCC Pool of Forces, to a 1st level NATO evaluation (NEL-1), the Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.

The briefings on the various topics will be presented during the seminar conducted by the NATO's Mobile Training Team that will last until March 8.

News.Az

