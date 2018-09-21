Yandex metrika counter

NATO, Turkish navy to perform joint drills

Joint exercises to take place in Mediterranean Sea

NATO Maritime Command will perform joint exercises with Turkish Naval Forces in the Mediterranean Sea for a year, Anadoly Agency reports.

According to a statement from the Turkish General Staff, the drill will be called the "Maritime Safety Exercise".

