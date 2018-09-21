NATO, Turkish navy to perform joint drills
Joint exercises to take place in Mediterranean Sea
NATO Maritime Command will perform joint exercises with Turkish Naval Forces in the Mediterranean Sea for a year, Anadoly Agency reports.
According to a statement from the Turkish General Staff, the drill will be called the "Maritime Safety Exercise".
