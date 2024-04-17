Yandex metrika counter

NATO-Ukraine Council will meet Friday to discuss air defense, Stoltenberg says

NATO-Ukraine Council will meet Friday to discuss air defense, Stoltenberg says

The NATO-Ukraine Council will meet on Friday to discuss ways how to provide more air defense systems for Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, News.az reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for such a meeting as his country is facing a shortage of ammunition, with vital funding from the U.S. blocked by Republicans in Congress for months and the EU failing to deliver munitions on time.


