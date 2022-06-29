NATO will continue arms supplies to Ukraine – Scholz

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO member states will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine as long as necessary, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told journalists at the NATO summit in Madrid, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The chancellor noted that NATO members, as well as many other countries, are doing their part to protect Ukraine.

“Kyiv is provided with financial resources, humanitarian aid, as well as weapons in need. The message is that we will continue to do so as long as necessary to defend Ukraine,” Scholz added.

On June 21, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced the acquisition of the first batch of Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers from Germany.

News.Az