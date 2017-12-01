NATO's 7-day naval, aviation exercise ends in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO's multinational naval and aviation exercise hosted by Turkey ended on Friday.

The seven-day Nusret-2017 Drill was held in Canakkale province on the coast of Aegean Sea to improve teamwork between navies of member countries, according to Anadolu Agency.

Nusret was a "hero" ship of the Ottoman Navy which served as a minelayer during the 1915 Gallipoli Campaign.

Warships, submarines, helicopters, planes and personnel from the U.S., Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, Britain, Greece, Italy, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Qatar and Slovenia participated in the exercise.

The drill led by Turkish Naval and Air Forces and Coast Guard Command included discussions on promoting mine-warfare technology and unmanned underwater technologies.

News.Az

