NATO's Evaluation exercise held at Azerbaijan Air Force (VIDEO)

According to the approved action plan for 2023, Self-Evaluation Level-2 (SEL-2) exercise of a pair of Mi-17-1V helicopters of the Azerbaijan Air Force was conducted in one of the military units of the Air Force as part of NATO's  Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) program, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

First, the participants were provided with briefing on the scenario, progress, safety rules and evaluation of the exercise. The goals ahead were delivered.

In the exercise, the opportunities and capabilities on air transportation (transport of cargo and troops, evacuation of the wounded) of Mi-17-1V helicopter pair and the relevant units were checked and evaluated.

