NATO’s Mobile Training Team conducts training courses for Air Force of Azerbaijan

The training course is held with participation of military personnel of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

According to the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Programme between the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and NATO for 2017, the NATO’s Mobile Training Team conducts various training courses on relevant topics in the Air Force of Azerbaijan.

The training course, which is held with participation of military personnel of the Azerbaijan Air Force, will last until September 8, the Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

