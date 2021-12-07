NATO’s Mobile Training Team launches courses in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) for 2021 between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and NATO, training courses on the topic “Aviation Operations” started on December 6 in one of the military units with the participation of the Azerbaijan Air Force servicemen and the Mobile Training Team of Allied Air Command (AIRCOM) at Ramstein, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the courses, briefings are held on the organization of the activities of the relevant Air Force Units according to the standards of the OCC, ensuring safety and security measures, as well as other topics.

The courses will last until December 9.

