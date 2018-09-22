NATO's OCC SEL exercises held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The self-evaluation level 1 (SEL-1) of the Azerbaijan Army helicopter pair was held in Baku within the framework of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Programme.

Interoperability of the equipment, communication assets and other necessary operational capabilities of the helicopter pair with NATO standards, as well as the fulfillment of tactical tasks during various operations, were evaluated in the course of the exercise, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The NATO Monitor Team and the Turkish Air Force specialists observed the evaluation of the helicopter pair.

News.Az

News.Az