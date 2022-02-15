Yandex metrika counter

NATO’s Stoltenberg commends Azerbaijan for being reliable gas supplier of Europe

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commended Azerbaijan for being a reliable gas supplier of Europe and for increasing gas exports in a phone conversation with President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan would continue to be a reliable partner as an important exporter of energy products.

The sides also praised the development of Azerbaijan-NATO relations, and exchanged views on the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus region, the ongoing processes around Ukraine and the current situation in the global energy market.


