NATO’s Stoltenberg commends Azerbaijan for being reliable gas supplier of Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commended Azerbaijan for being a reliable gas supplier of Europe and for increasing gas exports in a phone conversation with President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan would continue to be a reliable partner as an important exporter of energy products.

The sides also praised the development of Azerbaijan-NATO relations, and exchanged views on the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus region, the ongoing processes around Ukraine and the current situation in the global energy market.

News.Az