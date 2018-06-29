Naval mine discovered in Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Coast Guard of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service (SBS) has discovered a naval mine on the rocky soil of the northern part of the Caspian-Zira island, 13.9 k

The site was inspected by sappers, and it was decided to neutralize the mine on the spot due to the danger of its transportation, the SBS press service told APA.

The naval mine was neutralized on June 28.

News.Az

News.Az