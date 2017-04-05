Nazarbayev on cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Oxu.Az, this was stated by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during his visit to Mangistau region.

At a meeting with public representatives, the President of Kazakhstan noted the growth of the share of Mangistau in the industry of the country for the years of independence.

Separately, Nazarbayev noted the need to use the significant potential of cross-border cooperation.

"Kazakhstan has always maintained friendly relations with its neighbors. Just yesterday I visited Azerbaijan. We have great opportunities for expanding cooperation. In the past two years alone, the mutual trade turnover between the Mangistau region and Azerbaijan has grown fivefold. Your region is the most important transit hub connecting Kazakhstan with global and regional markets. We should make full use of this huge potential," the head of state stressed.

