Nazi ideas in Armenia prevail over international law, Russian expert says

The Armenian armed forces openly continue committing terrorist acts and violating the humanitarian ceasefire achieved in Moscow, Yevgeny Mikhailov, a Russian expert on international security issues, told News.Az.

He was commenting on Armenia’s Wednesday shelling of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, which left one civilian dead and about 10 others injured.

Mikhailov said it is difficult for him to comment on the Pashinyan regime’s decisions.

“It is obvious that Armenia’s leadership is absolutely incapable of negotiating. It is necessary to take adequate measures against him [Pashinyan], who violates all international agreements and charters. I have always said that you cannot trust Pashinyan and his clique. Baku believed Russia and only thanks to this participated in the negotiations on a humanitarian ceasefire,” the expert noted.

Mikhailov stressed that all this is a common tactic of countries where Nazi ideas prevail over international law.

“In Armenia, Nazi ideas prevail over international law. This is a feeling of greatness over all other peoples in Armenian society. And this must be understood as an application for a war to the end. I think Baku will use this chance,” he added.

