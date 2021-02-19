NBA: 2021 All-Star Game starters unveiled

+ ↺ − 16 px

The NBA has announced the 2021 All-Star Game starters late Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets are the leading vote-getters for this year's All-Star Game, becoming their team captains.

This year's game will be Team James vs. Team Durant, where the two team captains will draft the players from the starters and reserves pool in each conference.

Five international players were voted to be named among this year's All-Star lineups such as Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Joel Embiid (Cameroon), Kyrie Irving (Australia) and Nikola Jokic (Serbia).

In a statement, the NBA said that it's the first time that five international players were selected to the All-Star starters, which is now a record, beating 2020's number of four.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game will be held on March 7 at State Farm Arena, Atlanta.

NBA All-Star Game starters are as follows:

- East Pool

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets / Team Captain), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets).

- West Pool

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers / Team Captain), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers).

News.Az