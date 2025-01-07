NBA legend Shaquille OʻNeal claps back at Dwight Howard amid ongoing feud

+ ↺ − 16 px

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has fired back at Dwight Howard following the latter's recent comments, intensifying their long-running rivalry.

The tension between O’Neal and Howard has been longstanding and emerged as Howard rose to prominence, often drawing comparisons to Shaq for his playing style and personality, News.az reports, citing AthlonSports. O’Neal took particular issue with Howard's adopting the "Superman" nickname, which Shaq famously popularized during his career. Over the years, O’Neal has consistently criticized Howard’s performance and demeanor, accusing him of lacking grit and authenticity.Howard recently joined the GAUDS show and shared his thoughts about confronting O'Neal."You keep doing it, so I'm gonna have to talk to you man to man. I was finna roll up to the studio and be like, 'Yo, what's the deal?'" Howard said. "We're still going on with the pettiness. At what point does it stop? Do you have a real issue? Let's move past it... Sit down and have a conversation."O'Neal responded to Howard in a message on X on Monday, saying he won't be mentioning him any time soon."Dwight Howard, the fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man," OʻNeal said. "A jokester that can’t take a joke. Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day."OʻNeal saved the real shade in his hashtags, which included #dontneedvalidationyoudo #stayoffpodcasts #thefactyouthinkicareisfunny #yougottashowrespecttogetrespect #nowyouredeadtome.Only time will tell if O'Neal stays true to his word and puts an end to the feud. However, given their history, it’s hard to believe this will be their final exchange.

News.Az