NBA set to return to China for first time after over five years

The NBA will hold two pre-season games in Macau next October, as announced by its deputy commissioner on Friday, marking the league's return to China after a hiatus of more than five years.

No NBA games have been held in China since two pre-season contests in 2019 after a tweet from then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Morey posted an image bearing a slogan used by demonstrators urging the world to "Stand with Hong Kong."He later deleted the tweet and apologised, but China effectively cut ties with the league after NBA executives defended Morey's right to freedom of expression.Basketball is hugely popular in China and in the fallout the NBA lost hundreds of millions of dollars as a result of it being yanked off Chinese television until 2022."It's my pleasure to announce that the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns will play two pre-season games at Sands' Venetian Arena on October 10 and October 12, 2025," deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said in Macau.Macau is a special administrative region under China's "one country, two systems" framework and is known as the country's Las Vegas, being the only city that allows gambling.Tatum said that Macau was home to "some of the most passionate" NBA fans.The Venetian Arena is part of the Las Vegas Sands conglomerate controlled by the Adelson family, who are the majority ownership group in the Dallas Mavericks.ESPN, citing unnamed sources, said the relationship between the NBA and China had improved with the aid of NBA China chief executive Michael Ma, who was hired in 2020.The games will be part of a multimillion-dollar agreement to stage two annual NBA pre-season matches over the next five years in Macau, according to the South China Morning Post.Las Vegas Sands was "excited...(to be) announcing a multi-year collaboration with one of the most powerful and iconic global sports brands in history", chief executive Patrick Dumont told a Macau press conference.

