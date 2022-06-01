Nearly 1,400 monkeypox cases reported in Africa, WHO says

Seven African countries have reported nearly 1,400 monkeypox cases so far this year, with 1,392 suspected and 44 confirmed cases, News.Az reports citing the World Health Organization (WHO).

The cases have been reported in Cameroon, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone, the WHO regional office for Africa said in a statement.

The number of cases in 2022 is slightly fewer than half of the cases reported in 2021.

News.Az