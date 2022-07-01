Nearly 16 million people in Ukraine in need of humanitarian aid: UN

About 16 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance, UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said at a briefing in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“Almost 16 million people in Ukraine today need humanitarian assistance - water, food, health services, roof over their head and protection. These are conservative numbers which United Nations is revising now,” she said.

Lubrani noted that at least six million people have so far been displaced internally and another 5.3 million have fled abroad since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on February 24.

According to her, more than 5.3 million people have become refugees in other countries.

Lubrani added that she could not disclose the exact number of damaged hospitals, schools and homes.

News.Az