Nearly 1,700 people evacuated in Uruguay amid floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 1,500 people were evacuated in Uruguay in connection with floods, the country’s National Emergencies System (SINAE) informs.

Almost 1,700 people have been evacuated in Uruguay’s Artigas Department amid heavy flooding, the SINAE informs.

"… the total number of people displaced in that department currently stands at 1,675. Of this total, 645 have been evacuated and 1,030 have self-evacuated," SINAE said in a Thursday update.

According to SINAE, the level of the Cuareim (Quarai) River continues to fall, currently the water is at 8.8 meters (about 29 feet), almost 3 meters (10 feet) less than the Wednesday level.

All the people who have been evacuated amid flooding, which started as heavy rains caused the river to burst its banks, are currently housed at 15 temporary shelters, according to SINAE.

News.Az

News.Az