Nearly 25 flights delayed, canceled at Moscow airports

As many as 23 inbound and outbound flights have been delayed or canceled at Moscow airports, according to information from online flight schedules, News.Az reports citing TASS.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (7:15 a.m. GMT), seven flights were delayed at Domodedovo Airport, six at Sheremetyevo, and five at Vnukovo. Two flights were delayed and one was canceled at Zhukovsky Airport.

Delays of up to two hours are normal for airports. When calculating statistics on regular and charter flight delays, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency does not take into account delays of less than two hours. Meanwhile, all Moscow airports are all-weather facilities and changes to flight schedules are usually minor.

