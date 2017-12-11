Nearly 2.5 million tourists visit Azerbaijan this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

In eleven months of 2017, 2,477,908 tourists travelled to Azerbaijan, up 416,684 people or 20% from same period of 2016, AzVision.az reports citing Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported.

Of these tourists, 790,258 came from Russia (31.8% of total number of tourists), 488,269 from Georgia (19.7%), 340,702 from Iran (13.7%), 275,147 from Turkey (11.1%), 87,215 from UAE (3.5%), 58,259 from Iraq, 53,583 from Ukraine, 32,644 from Saudi Arabia, 351,831 from other countries.

Most of tourists (313,515) travelled in July.

In comparison to a year earlier, number of tourists from Iran increased by 117,556 people, from UAE – by 44,558 people and from Russia - 105,020 people.

