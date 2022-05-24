Nearly 300 foreign companies to join Baku Energy Week

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 300 companies from 30 countries have already confirmed their participation in the Baku Energy Week scheduled for June 1-3, Farid Mammadov, executive director of Iteca Caspian, told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The Baku Energy Week will feature 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, 10th Anniversary Caspian International Energy and Alternative Energy Exhibition and the Baku Energy Forum, the successor of the Caspian Oil and Gas Conference.

The events will be supported by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and SOCAR, organized by Iteca Caspian and its international partners.

News.Az