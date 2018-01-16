Nearly 700 people hospitalized with ARVI in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 700 people have been hospitalized with acute respiratory viral infection in Armenia.

21% have been diagnosed with pneumonia. The statement came from Liana Torosyan, head of epidemiology of especially dangerous and airborne infections of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Armenian Ministry of Health.

According to her, the number of patients with acute respiratory viral infections in hospitals is slightly higher than last winter, but 1.5 times less than in the winter of 2015-2016.

Approximately 96% of hospitalized patients are children below 4 years of age. The specialist notes that children of this age are more vulnerable to viral infections, because their immune system has not yet been fully formed and yet can not effectively protect the body. Children and adults with concomitant chronic diseases are especially vulnerable.

News.Az

