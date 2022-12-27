Nearly 9 million Ukrainians still without power supply – Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 9 million people in various regions of Ukraine are still cut off from power supply, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Monday, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Zelenskyy thanked all energy sector employees and all repair crews for the fact that it became possible to provide people with more power supply over Christmas.

“Of course, shortages remain. Outages are continuing. As of this evening, about 9 million people in various regions of Ukraine are cut off from electricity. But the number and duration of outages is still gradually decreasing. I am thankful to each and everyone who made this result possible,” he said.

The Ukrainian president noted that he had held a special meeting with government officials regarding the situation in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

“We are preparing for the next year - and not only for the winter months. There are threats that we have to eliminate. There are steps that need to be taken. And the state will definitely take them,” Zelenskyy added.

News.Az