Necessary conditions created for holding presidential elections at high level in Azerbaijan - CEC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Necessary conditions have been created in all district and constituency election commissions across the country for holding the snap presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan at a high level, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov at a meeting arranged for the chairs of the district election commissions, News.Az reports.

“The National Program for Action, approved by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, provides the main legal framework for all awareness-raising projects implemented by the Central Election Commission,” he added.

News.Az