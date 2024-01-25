Necessary steps taken to ensure voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens in US: Embassy

Necessary steps taken to ensure voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens in US: Embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Washington regularly takes appropriate measures to ensure the right of Azerbaijani citizens living in the United States to vote in the upcoming snap presidential election.

“In order to ensure the voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens living in the US in the presidential election to be held on February 7 in Azerbaijan, a polling station was established at the embassy in accordance with Article 36 of the Election Code, and the members, secretaries and chairman of the Precinct Election Commission were elected,” the embassy told secki-2024.az, News.Az reports.

Voter lists were registered by the embassy and submitted to the Central Election Commission in order to ensure the voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens who have reached the age of 18 and live permanently outside the country or are on a long-term foreign mission in the February 7 elections.

In accordance with the legislation, Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election in the US will be held on February 7 this year at 08:00-19:00 local time.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in the US invites Azerbaijani citizens to actively participate in the presidential election and exercise their electoral rights.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the snap presidential election.

News.Az