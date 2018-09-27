Necessary to accelerate political settlement of Syrian crisis: Turkish FM

"It is also necessary to work on the creation of a constitutional commission in Syria"

It is necessary to accelerate the political settlement of the Syrian crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported Sept. 27.

He noted that the agreements on Syria’s Idlib between Turkey and Russia may become the last chance for a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

It is also necessary to work on the creation of a constitutional commission in Syria, he said.

On Sept. 26, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that armed groups were leaving Syria’s Idlib.

On September 15 in Sochi, Russian and Turkish leaders - Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to create by October 15 a demilitarized zone along the contact line of the armed opposition and government troops in the Syrian province of Idlib.

The defense ministers of the two countries signed a memorandum on stabilizing the situation in Idlib zone of de-escalation.

News.Az

