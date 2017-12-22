Neftchi transfers its forward to Bolivian club

Neftchi player Hugo Bargas will continue his career at Blooming club of Bolivia.

Report informs that the due statement came from manager of South American club, Tito Paz speaking to El Mundo.

He said the 31-year-old Argentine forward will join Blooming in the first week of January 2018.

It was reported that Bargas will replace Chilean Daniel Néculman.

Notably, Hugo Bargas was transferred to Neftchi from Blooming where he played in 2012-2013 and 2015-2017.

