Negotiations between EU and Azerbaijan continue in a very good way - Walter Stevens

"We hope that the negotiations will be completed in the near future."

"We attach great importance to this visit. In my opinion, the visit is appropriate, since preparations are being made for the Eastern Partnership Summit. At the same time, we attach importance to the Eastern Partnership, especially to Azerbaijan,” said chairman of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union Walter Stevens at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to AzVision.

Stevens noted that negotiations are under way on a new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan.

“Several rounds of negotiations have already been held. In my opinion, they continue in a very good way. We hope that the negotiations will be completed in the near future. There is also much work on the previous 1996 Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation. As for Nagorno-Karabakh, when you were in Brussels with the President of Armenia, President Tusk expressed his opinion very clearly. We would very much like that a political settlement be found, not the status quo. We fully support the co-chairmen in this regard,”Stevens said.

News.Az

