Nepal bus crash kills at least 28 in Mugu district

At least 28 people have been killed and many others injured in a bus crash in northwest Nepal, police say, BBC reports.

The vehicle was travelling through Mugu district when it left the road and plunged down a hillside shortly after midday on Tuesday, local media report.

The cause of the crash is unclear, but some reports suggest the bus may have had an issue with its brakes failing.

Road accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, and are usually caused by bad roads or poorly maintained vehicles.

Images published by local media showed rescue workers carrying people and what appeared to be personal belongings such as travel bags.

The police said an investigation was underway.

