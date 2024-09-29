Nepal shuts schools following heavy rains that claim 100 lives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nepal has closed schools for three days following landslides and floods caused by two days of heavy rainfall, which have claimed 100 lives and left 67 people missing, officials reported on Sunday.

Severe flooding paralyzed traffic and daily life in the Kathmandu Valley, where 37 deaths were recorded in the region that houses 4 million residents, including the capital, News.Az reports.Authorities noted that students and parents faced challenges as many university and school buildings were damaged by the rains and now require repairs."We have urged the concerned authorities to close schools in the affected areas for three days," Lakshmi Bhattarai, a spokesperson for the education ministry, told Reuters.Some parts of the capital reported rain of up to 322.2 mm (12.7 inches), pushing the level of its main Bagmati river up 2.2 m (7 ft) past the danger mark, experts said.But there were some signs of respite on Sunday morning, with the rains easing in many places, said Govinda Jha, a weather forecaster in the capital.

