Nepal’s FM due to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, will lead Nepali delegation to the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)

“Other members of the delegation will be Durga Prasad Bhattarai, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations in New York, and Counselor Surendra Thapa,” said the message.

Nepal is a founding member of the non-aligned movement and its principles constitute important elements of Nepal’s foreign policy.

The Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference will be held in Baku on April 5-6 under the theme of “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”.

Senior Officials meeting will be held on April 3-4 as a part of the preparation process for the Ministerial Conference.

NAM participating states, representatives of observer states and international organizations, countries and institutions invited as special guests will take part in the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference.

NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in NAM.

NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, to be held in Baku, is expected to be attended by 800 participants. More than 150 representatives of local and foreign media have been registered to cover the event.

News.Az

News.Az