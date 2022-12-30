Nearly 200 foreign journalists visit liberated Azerbaijani territories: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Karabakh Khanate: historical and cultural profile” authored by Eldar Nadiradze based on the historical artefacts in the National Museum of Georgia about the Karabakh region and especially the city of Shusha being an integral part of the Azerbaijani identity was published under the patronage of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, editions of the book in English, French and Arabic languages were prepared, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on the results of 2022, News.Az reports.

“During 2022, visits (press tours) of around 200 journalists from different countries were organized to the liberated territories. At the same time, in order to convey the truths of Azerbaijan to the world community, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continued its activity on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube platforms,” the ministry added.

News.Az