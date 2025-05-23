Netanyahu accuses Starmer, Macron, Carney of siding with Hamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a sharp criticism against UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian leader Mark Carney.

Netanyahu accused them of effectively supporting Hamas by suggesting they want the group to remain in power, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Addressing Thursday's attack on Israeli embassy staff in Washington, Netanyahu said the leaders of some of Israel's closest allies wanted Israel to "stand down and accept that Hamas's army of mass murderers will survive".

Downing Street has so far not responded directly, but pointed to Sir Keir's earlier condemnation of the Washington attack.

In that post, Sir Keir called antisemitism an "evil we must stamp out".

All three countries denounced the Washington shooting and came out in strong support of Israel following the deadly Hamas-led attacks 19 months ago.

But earlier this week, Britain, France and Canada condemned Israel's expansion of the Gaza war as "disproportionate" and described the humanitarian situation as "intolerable".

They threatened concrete actions if Israel did not stop.

In his video, Netanyahu said Hamas wanted to destroy Israel and annihilate the Jewish people. He said the Palestinian armed group had welcomed the joint UK, French and Canadian criticism of Israel's war conduct.

"I could never understand how this simple truth evades the leaders of France, Britain, Canada and others."

"I say to President Macron, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer, when mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers thank you, you're on the wrong side of justice."

"You're on the wrong side of humanity, and you're on the wrong side of history," he added.

News.Az