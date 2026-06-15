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Netanyahu confirms candidacy in upcoming Israeli election

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Netanyahu confirms candidacy in upcoming Israeli election
Credit: yahoo.com

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he will seek re-election in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for later this year.

"I will run in the next election and I intend to win," Netanyahu said in a televised press conference on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

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Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel. He is also on trial in Israel for corruption.

The announcement came as the US and Iran agreed on a path forward in peace negotiations.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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