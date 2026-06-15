Netanyahu confirms candidacy in upcoming Israeli election
Credit: yahoo.com
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he will seek re-election in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for later this year.
"I will run in the next election and I intend to win," Netanyahu said in a televised press conference on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel. He is also on trial in Israel for corruption.
The announcement came as the US and Iran agreed on a path forward in peace negotiations.
By Ulviyya Salmanli