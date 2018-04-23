Netanyahu congratulates Ilham Aliyev on wining elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on behalf of the Government of Israel on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Netanyahu said in his congratulatory letter.

"We intend to continue our relations with the aim of strengthening close friendship and cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan. Taking this opportunity, I again invite you to visit Israel at a time convenient for you," the Israeli PM stressed

"I once again express my deepest gratitude to you for the sincere attitude and hospitality shown by you during my unforgettable visit to Baku in December 2016. Your Excellency, I hope to see you again in the very near future," Netanyahu added.

News.Az

