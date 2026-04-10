Netanyahu denies a Lebanon ceasefire while calling for direct negotiations

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Thursday that there was "no cease-fire in Lebanon" and that Israel would continue striking Hezbollah, while announcing direct negotiations with Lebanon.

"I wish to inform you: There is no cease-fire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," said Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, News.Az reports, citing Top_News.

News.Az