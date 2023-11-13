Netanyahu hints at potential deal with Hamas for release of hostages in Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday suggested that there could be a potential agreement with Hamas for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"I think the less I say about it, the more I’ll increase the chances that it materializes," Netanyahu told American network NBC News.

In response to a question about whether he knows where all the hostages are currently being held, Netanyahu said: "We know a great deal, but I won’t go beyond that".

The Israeli Prime Minister added that any agreement would be "the result of pressure, military pressure".

"That’s the one thing that might create a deal and if a deal is available. Well, we will talk about it when it’s there. We’ll announce it if it’s achievable," he added.

Further discussing the future governance of the Gaza Strip post-conflict, Netanyahu suggested that a change in authority might be necessary. However, he did not specify what form this new governance might take.

