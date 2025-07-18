Netanyahu offers apology for bombing Gaza church following Trump call

"Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza's Holy Family Church. Every innocent life lost is a tragedy," Netanyahu's office said in a statement. He added the incident was being investigated.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump called Netanyahu to discuss the attack. Netanyahu told Trump it was a mistake.

Netanyahu also expressed gratitude to Pope Leo XIV for his "words of comfort."

The pope said he was "deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack" and reiterated calls for a ceasefire.

The church's priest, the Rev. Gabriel Romanelli, was injured. Pope Francis had called Romanelli nearly every day throughout the war.

Doctors at al-Ahli hospital said two women were killed, The Times of Israel reported. The third person, who died later, was male. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem named the dead as Najwa Abu Daoud, Saad Issa Kostandi Salameh and Foumia Issa Latif Ayyad.