Netanyahu on establishing close ties with Azerbaijan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about establishing close relations with Azerbaijan, the country with predominantly Muslim population.

Speaking at a reception in the Foreign Ministry on occasion of the upcoming Jewish holidays, the Israeli Prime Minister announced the establishment of close ties between Israel and other countries.

According to him, earlier there were no real contacts with China, India or Japan, not to mention such Muslim countries as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

News.Az

