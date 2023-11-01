Netanyahu promises victory for Israel despite ‘painful losses’

+ ↺ − 16 px

With officials announcing that 12 soldiers have been killed in Gaza fighting since the start of the war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issues a statement of condolence, News.az reports citing The Times of Israel.

“We are in a difficult war. It will be a long war. We have important achievements in it, but also painful losses,” the premier says in a statement.

“We know that each of our soldiers is a whole world. The entire nation of Israel embraces you, the families, from the bottom of our hearts. We are all with you in your time of great sorrow,” Netanyahu says.

“Our soldiers fell in an unjust war, the war for our home,” Netanyahu says. “I promise you citizens of Israel: we will complete the job. We will continue until victory.”

