Netanyahu stated that Israel is not interested in a confrontation with Syria

Israel is not interested in a confrontation with Syria and will shape its policy toward Damascus based on the realities on the ground.

As reported by News.Az , this statement was made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.He reminded that "for decades, Syria has been an active enemy of Israel," having "attacked repeatedly," "allowed others to attack the Jewish state from its territory," and "enabled Iran to arm Hezbollah through Syrian territory."According to Netanyahu, to ensure that "what happened in the past will not happen again," Israel has undertaken a series of "intensive actions" in recent days."I, along with Defense Minister Israel Katz, instructed the Israel Defense Forces to neutralize potential threats from Syria and prevent terrorist groups from taking control of areas near the border," he added.Netanyahu also stated that Israel targeted Hezbollah's arms transfer routes from Syria, emphasizing that the country must prevent the group from rearming.

