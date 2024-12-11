Netanyahu testifies for second day in corruption trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued his testimony on the second day of his corruption trial in Tel Aviv on December 11, News.az reports citing Hurriyet daily news .

Netanyahu appeared before the Tel Aviv District Court on Dec. 10 to defend himself against accusations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.He is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.The trial is being held in a fortified underground chamber in Tel Aviv after requests by Netanyahu to delay his testimony citing the current Israeli war in Gaza were rejected by the court.The court rejected requests from Israeli media outlets to broadcast Netanyahu’s testimony live.According to Israeli daily Haaretz, rival protests were held outside the courthouse during Netanyahu’s testimony.The court has decided to dedicate six-hour sessions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to hear Netanyahu’s testimony regarding the accusations against him.The charges stem from cases labeled “Case 2000” and “Case 4000,” accusing Netanyahu of feathering his own nest to secure favorable media coverage for himself and his family.Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing, calling the accusations against him “complete lies.”Netanyahu also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November over atrocities in Gaza.

News.Az