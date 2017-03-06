Netanyahu to discuss Iran’s plans for Syria with Putin in Moscow

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he planned to travel to Moscow on March 9 to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Iran’s attempts to establish permanent presence in Syria, Israeli media reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 9, and with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 10, Sputnik reports.

“The meetings are being planned,” he said answering the question about the forthcoming meetings.

News.Az

