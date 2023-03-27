Netanyahu to postpone judicial reform to summer
27 Mar 2023
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to postpone the judicial reform legislation to the summer, Otzma Yehudit announced in a statement released on Monday, News.az reports citing Jerusalem Post.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin said on Monday that he would respect a decision by Netanyahu to freeze legislation of the government's bill proposal to alter the makeup of Israel's Judicial Appointments Committee.