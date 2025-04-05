Netanyahu to visit Washington for key talks with Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Washington on Monday to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to sources.

The meeting will focus on various topics, including U.S. import duties, Iran's nuclear program, and the ongoing situation in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

Originally planned for mid-April, the visit may be rescheduled due to Netanyahu's involvement in upcoming court hearings related to a corruption case.

Axios notes that Netanyahu is pessimistic about the possibility of a nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran and is expected to discuss the potential for military action against Iran's nuclear facilities if diplomatic efforts fail.

On April 4, Trump said that Iran's leadership wants to conduct a dialogue with Washington not through intermediaries, but through direct negotiations.

On March 7, Trump said he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering to hold talks on the nuclear program. Tehran rejected direct dialogue with the US, but allowed talks to continue through mediators.

On March 30, the US leader said he would impose additional tariffs on Iran in two weeks if the nuclear talks failed. He also threatened unprecedented bombing of Iran in the event of a complete rejection of the deal.

News.Az